Vehicle Trespass Suspects Arrested

David Moore, Public Information Officer

In early August, LCSO deputies responded to reports of multiple vehicle trespasses in the Heron Point neighborhood of Berthoud. They learned that 23 unlocked vehicles and one unsecured garage were illegally entered during the nighttime hours between August 2 and August 3. Property stolen included credit cards, backpacks, purses, small electronic devices, money, identification documents, and other miscellaneous items. In all, just under $3,000 in property was lost. Stolen credit cards were later used at retail stores in Fort Collins.

LCSO investigators also learned that eight unlocked vehicles were illegally entered during the nighttime hours in the Fairway West and Vanguard-Famleco neighborhoods of Loveland between July 26 and August 1, 2018. Property stolen included credit cards, firearms, and other miscellaneous items. The credit cards were later used at retail stores in Fort Collins.

Surveillance videos, social media, and information sharing with the Loveland Police Department led LCSO investigators to Fort Collins residents Ryan Mark Holbrook (05/19/1996) and Alison Irene Steeley (01/22/1998) as suspects in the Berthoud and Loveland cases. They were arrested on September 19, 2018 and booked into the Larimer County Jail. Charges are listed below and booking photos are attached.

Ryan Holbrook:

Second Degree Burglary (Class 3 Felony)

Money Laundering (Class 3 Felony)

Identity Theft x 2 counts (Class 4 Felony)

First Degree Criminal Trespass x 3 counts (Class 5 Felony)

Theft (Class 6 Felony)

Holbrook posted $250 bond and was released on September 25, 2018.

Alison Steeley:

Second Degree Burglary (Class 3 Felony)

Money Laundering (Class 3 Felony)

Identity Theft x 2 counts (Class 4 Felony)

First Degree Criminal Trespass x 3 counts (Class 5 Felony)

Theft (Class 6 Felony) False Information to a Pawnbroker x 2 counts (Class 6 Felony)

Steeley posted $250 bond and was released on September 20, 2018.

LCSO asks all residents to lock your car, take your keys, and hide valuables left in your car. Please also secure your garage overnight and when you are away from your home. If you have any information about these cases or were a victim and did not report it, please contact LCSO Investigator Steve Gates at 970-498-5169.

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.

