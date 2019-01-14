Vern’s Place winning specials

Vern’s place in Laporte took it to the customers to vote on their favorite specials.
These will be showcased on their 2019 menu more frequently.
Winning Specials
Breakfast
Country Skillet
Eggs*, Potatoes, Bacon*, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheese $9.85
Sunrise Chimichangas
Eggs*, Bacon*, Tortillas, Green Chile, Cheese, or Queso, Combo $8.95
Lunch
Vern’s Mac N’ Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Texas Toast $8.95
Add Bacon* & Chives or Chicken* & Tomatoes $2.00
The Real “Philly” Cheesesteak
Shaved Ribeye*, Onions, “The Whiz”, Hoagie, Fries $12.95
Dinner
Chicken Relleno
Roasted Hatch Chile, Chicken*, Cheese, Jalapeno, Soda Batter, Green Chili,
Spanish Rice $15.95
Country Fried Buffalo Steak
Buffalo Steak*, House Breading, Country Gravy, Chef Veggie, Potato, Salad $20.95
Dessert
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
Vern’s Famous Cinnamon Roll, Custard*, Brown Sugar Bourbon Sauce $5.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
