Vern’s Place winning specials

Vern’s place in Laporte took it to the customers to vote on their favorite specials.

These will be showcased on their 2019 menu more frequently.

Winning Specials

Breakfast

Country Skillet

Eggs*, Potatoes, Bacon*, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheese $9.85

Sunrise Chimichangas

Eggs*, Bacon*, Tortillas, Green Chile, Cheese, or Queso, Combo $8.95

Lunch

Vern’s Mac N’ Cheese

Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Texas Toast $8.95

Add Bacon* & Chives or Chicken* & Tomatoes $2.00

The Real “Philly” Cheesesteak

Shaved Ribeye*, Onions, “The Whiz”, Hoagie, Fries $12.95

Dinner

Chicken Relleno

Roasted Hatch Chile, Chicken*, Cheese, Jalapeno, Soda Batter, Green Chili,

Spanish Rice $15.95

Country Fried Buffalo Steak

Buffalo Steak*, House Breading, Country Gravy, Chef Veggie, Potato, Salad $20.95

Dessert

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

Vern’s Famous Cinnamon Roll, Custard*, Brown Sugar Bourbon Sauce $5.00

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness