Veterans Affairs to hold Grand Opening, Open House at Loveland Clinic

Samuel E. House, Public Affairs Officer

CHEYENNE, Wyo.—The Cheyenne VA Health Care System will hold a grand opening and open house at its Loveland, Colo., Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Centerra at 5200 Hahns Peak Dr., on April 7.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony event will occur at 10:30 a.m.

Tours of the new clinic will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans and their family members and the community are invited to the open house to learn about the services the VA provides at the clinic. Staff from the VA medical center will be available to answer Veterans’ questions about their healthcare benefits and eligibility.

The clinic relocated to Centerra, in Loveland, in February from its previous location in Greeley.

The Loveland clinic offers an array of services including primary care, mental health, optometry, audiology, physical therapy and specialty care referrals to the Cheyenne VA Medical Center.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., excluding federal holidays.

To contact the clinic for an appointment, call 970-962-4900.

For more information about the clinic and directions, visit cheyenne.va.gov/ locations/Loveland.asp.