Vintage Valentine’s Day Candlelight Tour at The 1879 Avery House

Treat yourself (and your sweetie) to a candlelight Vintage Valentine’s day at the 1879 Avery House. Sip on hot chocolate while you step back in time to an earlier era via the historic artifacts, architecture and memorabilia from days gone by. Knowledgeable docents will explain several of the traditional customs of Valentine’s day, such as cards, chocolates, lockets, and more. Fresh posy pin included.

Proceeds from ticket sales go toward the nonprofit Poudre Landmarks Foundation’s mission to preserve, restore, protect, and interpret the architectural and cultural heritage of the Fort Collins area.

For more information, email poudrelandmarks@gmail.com, call (970) 221-0533, or visit poudrelandmarks.org.

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Avery House | 328 West Mountain Avenue | Fort Collins

Price: $20

About Poudre Landmarks Foundation

Poudre Landmarks Foundation (PLF) manages two City of Fort Collins–owned historical properties—the 1879 Avery House and the 1883 Water Works—and offers numerous educational activities in Fort Collins. PLF envisions a community that understands, appreciates, and values its past, with a mission to preserve, restore, protect, and interpret the architectural and cultural heritage of the Fort Collins area.