Volunteers Needed for Loveland Rotary Kidspak

The 4th Annual KidsPak City Wide Food Drive will take place March 6th, 7th and 8th at various locations in Loveland and Berthoud (see enclosures). KidsPak is a weekend hunger relief program that directly assists approximately 550 students each week in the Thompson School District.

Last year, there were over 6,837 students receiving free/reduced lunch and homeless students in our district exceeded 801. During the 2018/19 school year, we provided 20,023 bags of food (equaling 100,115 meals). During last year’s food drive, they collected over 33,000 lbs. of food and their goal this year is to collect 37,000 lbs.