Volunteers Needed for Loveland Rotary Kidspak

The 4th Annual KidsPak City Wide Food Drive will take place March 6th, 7th and 8th at various locations in Loveland and Berthoud (see enclosures). KidsPak is a weekend hunger relief program that directly assists approximately 550 students each week in the Thompson School District.
Last year, there were over 6,837 students receiving free/reduced lunch and homeless students in our district exceeded 801. During the 2018/19 school year, we provided 20,023 bags of food (equaling 100,115 meals). During last year’s food drive, they collected over 33,000 lbs. of food and their goal this year is to collect 37,000 lbs.
WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow
Loveland Rotary is looking for volunteers with large vehicles and people willing to be store greeters. To volunteer, click on one of the links below.
KidsPak March Food Drive – Grocery Store Greeter – work 2-hour shifts greeting customers, handing out food lists and collecting food. High school students will receive a volunteer certificate. Adults and High School students sign up hereKidsPak March Food Drive – Trucks, Drivers and Assistants– work 3-hour shifts, provide a truck and driver, or be an assistant to the driver. Pick up food at participating stores and deliver donations to Food Share Building (heavy lifting), sign up here
For more information contact the Food Drive Captain, Betsy Elliott, betsy@kidspak.net, 720-988-4893
Be the first to comment