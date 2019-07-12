Volunteers Needed to Preserve Horsetooth Mountain Open Space History

Historic Structures on Soderberg Ranch to Undergo Restoration

By Jamie Tobias

HistoriCorps

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

HistoriCorps, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to engaging volunteers in the rehabilitation of historic structures on publicly accessible lands, in partnership with Larimer County Natural Resources, will restore the Soderberg Ranch at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space from Sept. 15 to Oct. 4, 2019.

Horsetooth Mountain Open Space is a stupendous and well-loved public resource less than 15 minutes from Fort Collins, Colo. This open space was owned by the Soderberg family until its sale to Larimer County in the mid-1980s. The Soderberg Ranch, the project site, is in a prominent location near Horsetooth Reservoir, which is adjacent to the open space. The local community has taken steps to ensure this site and the surrounding land remains free from development so that not only history buffs but also hikers, mountain bikers and other outdoor lovers from around the country can take advantage of this treasured piece of Colorado.

Volunteers will join HistoriCorps’ preservation experts at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space to restore several structures on the Soderberg Ranch, in an effort to ensure the historic structures can continue to serve as a site of historic interpretation and education.

Volunteers may sign up for multi-day sessions from Sept. 15-20, Sept. 22-27 and Sept. 29 – Oct. 4 and are asked to commit to the entire session, not select days. Complementary camping is available at nearby Horsetooth Reservoir campgrounds during each session, including campsites with electrical hookups. HistoriCorps provides meals, tools, training and equipment. Volunteers are responsible for their own transportation to and from the project site.



Volunteers may register and get more info on this project at historicorps.org/soderberg-farm-co-2019

HistoriCorps, founded in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides volunteers of all skill levels with a hands-on experience preserving historic structures for public benefit across America. Volunteers work with HistoriCorps’ seasoned professionals to learn preservation skills and put those skills to work saving historic places. HistoriCorps works to ensure America’s cultural and historical resources will be enjoyed by generations to come.