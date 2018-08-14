Volunteers of America Hosts Impact and Appreciation Picnic for Senior Corps Volunteers

Emily Latimer, Marketing and Public Relations Specialist

Fort Collins — Last year, more than 5,000 volunteers from Senior Corps.’ Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) racked up 100,000+ hours of community service in Larimer County, Colorado. RSVP volunteers are ages 55 and older and volunteer for local, part-time opportunities at nonprofit partner agencies doing activities such as mentoring children, grocery shopping for the elderly, minor home repairs, and more. Volunteers of America Colorado is proud to host an appreciation picnic, sponsored by AARP and Safeway, for our generous RSVP volunteers to celebrate their widespread impact in the community.

WHAT: The RSVP Impact and Appreciation Picnic will include a competitive yard games tournament, stories of impact shared from volunteers and partner organizations, and live entertainment from the Ken Levinson Band. Games will be followed by a barbeque provided by King Soopers, Sprouts, and Kevin Vorhees with Keller Williams Realty.

WHO: Volunteers of America Colorado, Senior Corps’ Retired Senior Volunteer Program volunteers, AARP, Safeway

WHERE: Spring Canyon Community Park (North Shelter)

3156 S. Overland Trail

Fort Collins, CO 80526

WHEN: Tuesday, August 28, 2018

3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHY: The RSVP Impact and Appreciation Picnic is for all RSVP volunteers, partner organizations, elected officials, and otherwise interested persons. Attendees will learn about all that has been accomplished by RSVP volunteers throughout the communities of Larimer County, what the program is looking forward to in the coming year, and how to become involved if not already. Most importantly, Volunteers of America wants to recognize and thank the RSVP volunteers who make the program a success. To RSVP to the picnic, sign up here.