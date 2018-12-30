Vote For Vern’s

Vern’s Place is a staple in Laporte serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Passerby’s go out of their way to make sure they stop when on vacation. Locals make it a regular stop. Vern’s serves up homestyle food with superior service since 1946. Some say it is the best breakfast in Northern Colorado.

Vern’s wants to hear from you. They have opened a survey to vote on the best specials of 2018.

Take the survey and see your special on the menu more often.

Find the survey here.

Stop by this week for a flaming volcano or Vern’s world-class cinnamon rolls.