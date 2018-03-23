W.O.L.F. Santuary holds ALO-HOWL Gala Fundraiser, April 21, 2018

Theresa Rose

The W.O.L.F. Sanctuary is holding their 14th annual Gala and Fundraiser on April 21 at the Hilton in Fort Collins. Included are a gourmet dinner and ambassador wolf visit, silent and live auction, and a live performance by Hālau Makana Lani.

This year, there will be two special guest speakers: Rick McIntyre, who has served as the Biological Technician for Yellowstone National Park’s Wolf Project since 1998 and Nate Blakeslee, author of American Wolf, the story of 0-6, focused on a single female wolf and her fight for survival in Yellowstone National Park.

Tickets are $75 per person or $750 for a table of ten. Seating is limited so register soon. The deadline is April 18.

W.O.L.F. (Wolves offered Lives and Friendship) is a non-profit located in the foothills just northwest of Fort Collins. Active since 1995, W.O.L.F. has been rescuing wolves and wolf dogs who cannot be cared for by their original owners. The original location of the facility off of Rist Canyon Road is no longer viable due the damage done by the High Park Fire and the frequent flooding has become unmanageable. In 2017, a new location north of 74E was approved by the Larimer County Commissioners. Moving, though welcome, will be cumbersome and costly. The annual fundraiser will be vital to help support the move.

Any Questions? Email gala@wolfsanctuary.net or call the Sanctuary at: 970-416-9531