W.O.L.F. Sanctuary Celebrates Ground Breaking Ceremony at New Location

On Saturday, October 26th, nonprofit W.O.L.F. Sanctuary’s staff, Board of Directors, volunteers, and supporters gathered together at their new location near Red Feather Lakes in celebration of moving forward with breaking ground on the property. For over seven years, W.O.L.F.’s vision for the future was to relocate the rescued captive-born wolves and wolf dogs to a safer, more accessible location for the animals and staff.

“The animals at the Sanctuary mean the world to us. We’ve waited far too long to celebrate this step forward towards their new future home. It’s been a long process and we have a lot of work ahead of us, but we can officially say we have broken ground and will continue to forge ahead from this day forward,” stated W.O.L.F.’s Executive Director Shelley Coldiron.

In 2012, Colorado’s High Park Fire greatly impacted their existing location off Rist Canyon Road, causing many obstacles—mudslides, flooding, erosion, and more.

Additionally, W.O.L.F.’s current location is completely off-the-grid with gas generators to provide electricity and connectivity with the outside world. The Sanctuary’s operations have become challenging, and the organization knew they needed to find a better solution to benefit the future of the animals.

After an arduous process working with the county on local permitting and raising funds through a new Wild Hearts at Home capital campaign to begin construction on the property, W.O.L.F. can finally celebrate the first step forward on paving the way for its future thirty residents.

“It’s because of the community and our supporters that we can continue to rescue wolves and wolf dogs, and we hope once they visit the new Sanctuary they will truly understand the impact of their contributions,” added Coldiron.

W.O.L.F. has raised over $1.4M towards its $2M goal to bring their vision to fruition and is continuing to expand its capital campaign over the next twelve months. Funds raised will go towards the build-out of the main access road leading into the property, followed by building out the habitats, then renovation of W.O.L.F.’s new barn headquarters, retrofitted with a much-needed on-site vet care room for routine procedures. State-of-the-art habitats will be built for the animals, as well as a modest caretaker’s cabin to oversee the wolves 24/7. An education/nature pavilion will be built to share stories and information with the public, who will for the first time in W.O.L.F.’s history be provided with the opportunity to schedule a tour to learn more about the animals at the Sanctuary and the plight of wolves in the wild.

W.O.L.F. does not receive government funding and relies solely on the support from animal advocates across the globe—local businesses, corporations, donors, and bequests.

Visit www.wolfsanctuary.co to learn more about W.O.L.F.’s Mission of Rescue, Sanctuary and Education and their Wild Hearts at Home capital campaign.