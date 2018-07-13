Walmart Fishing Derby – July 14th

Centennial Bass Club of Northern Colorado will assist anglers of all ages in this fun, free, catch and release, fishing event. Rods and reels will be furnished and set up for those who need them, or you can bring your own favorite rig! There’ll be bass boats on display, prizes for participants and non-participants alike, and some rod/reel combos given away at the end of the event. All ages are welcome – bring your kids, your grand kids, a friend, or just the angler in you! Join in the fun, walk the shores, and cast away!

WHEN: Saturday, July 14th 8:00 a.m. until noon

WHERE: The pond adjacent to the Timnath Walmart (4580 Weitzel St.) Just look for the Centennial Bass Club trailer and registration canopy!