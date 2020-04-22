Waste and Water Utility Provider Will Decrease Rates in Response to Pandemic

Boxelder Sanitation District, the District serves residents in Fort Collins, Windsor, Severance Timnath and unincorporated areas of Larimer and Weld Counties, has announced it will be reducing its monthly rates.

“Times are tough right now, and while a lot of agencies and organizations are talking about helping people, Boxelder Sanitation District is assisting its more than 15,000 customers by reducing monthly rates,” said xxxx

With the pandemic and economic fallout, Boxelder’s Board of Directors recognized this is a difficult time for its customers and their families. As a result, the Board has moved to reduce rates by $15 per month for residents to provide financial relief.

Boxelder will hold an online public hearing to officially implement the rate change on April 28. Changes will be reflected in customers’ May bill. To offset this cut, the District will suspend all planned rehabilitation and replacement projects in 2020, such as pipe relining and replacement as well as manhole repairs.

“Your Board of Directors remains a steadfast leader committed to District customers during this time of crisis while continuing to provide reliable wastewater service to protect the Poudre River and our shared environment,” said Brian Zick, Boxelder District Manager. “We are not aware of any other utilities that have taken this type of step,” he said.

In addition to saving customers money, Boxelder, a member of Colorado’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network, CoWARN, since 2011, has plans in place to handle crises such as COVID-19 and will continue to provide essential uninterrupted services.

For the latest updates and more information visit http://boxeldersanitation.org/.