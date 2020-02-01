Water Audits Save Money and Conserve

Indoor Audit

All homes could benefit from an audit — but homes that are more than 20 years old will see the most savings. Landlords and property managers are also encouraged to schedule audits at all of their properties. Commercial, industrial, or institutional properties may also get audited. Indoor audits are available year-round.

A water auditor will:

seek out leaks and other unintended uses of water

look for high-water-use appliances

provide new showerheads and aerators

suggest repairs or upgrades

Irrigation audit

An irrigation audit is a series of tests on your automatic sprinkling system to check the performance and determine how uniformly the system applies water to the lawn. The program runs April – October.

Each audit includes:

a visual inspection of each zone to identify problems

tests that measure how and how much water is being applied

a water pressure check and adjustment recommendation

a custom watering schedule derived from the tests performed

information about your lawn’s seasonal needs for water

By following our audit recommendations, you’ll conserve water — and you should see not only a lower water bill but also a healthier lawn. According to a recent survey, residential customers are 13 percent more efficient and commercial customers 16 percent more efficient after an irrigation audit.

Commercial Audits

The commercial audit finds areas of water waste and develops targets for improvement. Once problem areas are located, Greeley’s Conservation Program will help businesses implement efficiency improvements by offering technical support and rebates. Visit the commercial water conservation page for more information about past successful projects.