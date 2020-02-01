Water Audits Save Money and Conserve

Free water audits are available to Greeley residences, businesses, and organizations.
Indoor Audit
All homes could benefit from an audit — but homes that are more than 20 years old will see the most savings. Landlords and property managers are also encouraged to schedule audits at all of their properties. Commercial, industrial, or institutional properties may also get audited. Indoor audits are available year-round.
A water auditor will:
- seek out leaks and other unintended uses of water
- look for high-water-use appliances
- provide new showerheads and aerators
- suggest repairs or upgrades
Irrigation audit
An irrigation audit is a series of tests on your automatic sprinkling system to check the performance and determine how uniformly the system applies water to the lawn. The program runs April – October.
Each audit includes:
- a visual inspection of each zone to identify problems
- tests that measure how and how much water is being applied
- a water pressure check and adjustment recommendation
- a custom watering schedule derived from the tests performed
- information about your lawn’s seasonal needs for water
By following our audit recommendations, you’ll conserve water — and you should see not only a lower water bill but also a healthier lawn. According to a recent survey, residential customers are 13 percent more efficient and commercial customers 16 percent more efficient after an irrigation audit.
Commercial Audits
The commercial audit finds areas of water waste and develops targets for improvement. Once problem areas are located, Greeley’s Conservation Program will help businesses implement efficiency improvements by offering technical support and rebates. Visit the commercial water conservation page for more information about past successful projects.
