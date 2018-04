The Town of Timnath has become aware that the Fort Collins-Loveland Water District is proposing new rates for water service. The residential usage rate is expected to increase by 4%. The Water District will be hosting two open houses – April 11 and April 17 – from 6 pm to 8 pm at their offices at 5250 Snead Drive, Fort Collins to share information.

Additional information from the Town will be forthcoming as it becomes available.