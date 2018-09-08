We R Foco Shares the Untold Community-Focused Stories of Exodus Moving and Storage, Houska Automotive and Odell Brewing Company

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Sept. 6, 2018) – We R Foco, founded by Mantooth Marketing Company, is a new initiative launched in August 2018 made up of businesses and organizations across all industries with one common goal: To support a culture of local economic vitality and community involvement.

Together, more than 50 community-minded businesses have united to advocate for local practices. The We R Foco website functions as a one-stop-shop for anything local and includes a complete business directory of each company involved, a list of events that these companies are involved in, a local job board that highlights positions for people interested in working locally and details on the importance. In addition, the We R Foco website features stories of its members, highlighting the many unique contributions they have made to the Fort Collins community. Snippets of three of these stories are below, with the full stories featured on www.werfoco.com/fort-collins-news-2.

Going Green with Exodus Moving

Of all the things humans do that negatively impact the environment, moving houses probably isn’t the first thing to come to mind. But when you think about it, the process of moving lands many items in the dump, it uses a lot of packing materials, and consumes a lot of fuel transporting all your items (and family members). Naturally, many moving companies leave a pretty large carbon footprint. But our local Fort Collins moving company Exodus is proud to call themselves “green movers.” In fact, they were awarded the 2010 Green Affiliate of the Year by the Fort Collins Board of Realtors. Read more>

Houska Automotive: An Unsung Hero

There’s more to your favorite locally owned auto repair shop than meets the eye. Along with tires, oil changes, and timing belts, they’ve got a passion for saving lives. President Dennis Houska began donating blood at the Garth Englund Blood Center of UC Health in Fort Collins in 1978, which supplies blood to Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, and Estes Park Medical Center. So he knows that the blood he donates could very well be saving the life of one of his neighbors. Dennis and Noreen are avid blood donors and have each donated more than 50 times to the center, as well as numerous times at other locations. Read more>

Odell Brewing: Sustainability as a Lifestyle

Your favorite IPA is doing more for your environment than you might think. At Odell Brewing, sustainability isn’t just a hobby. It’s a way of doing business. Odell has taken steps to reduce the amount of water they use to just four gallons of water per one gallon of beer. On average, most American breweries use about seven! Odell accomplished this by adopting a “Clean in Place” system to clean their fermenters. The fermenters are cleaned twice. Clean water is used for the second cleaning, and then this water is reused for the first cleaning on the next tank. This cuts water usage in half. Corey Odell took on the role of full-time sustainability coordinator in 2014 to help discover more ways to cut back. She said that the brewers in Northern Colorado meet fairly often to discuss new ways to reduce their water usage. Read more>

Complete We R Foco stories and details on the movement may be found at werfoco.com.

About We R Foco

We R Foco is a movement founded that celebrates local restaurants, shops and businesses across town. Each business member is strong supporter of the community. These businesses are the heart of the Fort Collins culture, economy and day to day life. These owners invest in our community and actively work to make our city a better place – we are proud to represent these amazing businesses.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.