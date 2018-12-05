We R Foco Shares the Untold Community-Focused Stories

Erica Vander Sande

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Dec. 3, 2018) – We R Foco is an initiative launched in August 2018 made up of businesses and organizations across all industries with one common goal: To support a culture of local economic vitality and community involvement. Together, more than 60 community-minded businesses have united to advocate for local practices.

The We R Foco website functions as a one-stop-shop for anything local and includes a complete business directory of each company involved, a list of events that these companies are involved in, a local job board that highlights positions for people interested in working locally and details on the importance. In addition, the We R Foco website features stories of its members, highlighting the many unique contributions they have made to the Fort Collins community. Snippets of four of these stories are below, with the full stories featured on www.werfoco.com/fort-collins-news-2.

Bullhide 4×4’s Susan Butters: Where Automotive Meets Advocacy

Many of you may know Susan Butters as the owner of Bullhide 4×4 Auto Accessories here in Fort Collins, but did you know that she’s on the board of directors for Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center as well? Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center is a safe place for children and family to attend when there are concerns about child abuse or emotional abuse. They work with children and families to help eliminate abuse through prevention, education and advocacy. Read more>

New Horizons Travel: Why This Mama Uses a Local Travel Agency

New Horizons Travel’s customer service is bar-none. It doesn’t matter the time of day or the issue. Their team drops everything to get you on your way quickly and professionally. Plus, when you book, you are talking to travel experts. So if you are looking for a certain experience or extra savings, they take the time to scour all of their sources to find the best experience for you. They have been around for 38 years and have been supporting the community since the beginning. Read more>

Crossroads Safehouse: A Community Nonprofit Saving Lives

Since 1980, Crossroads Safehouse has been providing safe shelter to those in imminent danger, as well as providing outreach to our community in many ways. The shelter provides some of the comforts of home like a boutique and pet fostering. It also provides advocacy and access to legal advice and representation. All genders are welcome at Crossroads, a 29,000 square foot facility with 32 family suites and 104 beds.

Raintree Athletic Club: What does it mean to support a local health club?

With upwards of 50+ fitness facilities in Fort Collins, what sets Raintree Athletic Club apart from the rest? This full-service local health club has been locally owned and operated from conception. Owners Dave Veldman and Martin Johns partnered together in 2009 to purchase what was the Fort Collins Pulse and renovated the facility to become what is now Raintree Athletic Club. Read more>

Complete We R Foco stories and details on the movement may be found at werfoco.com.