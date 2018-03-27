Weed District, Forestry Summer Hours and Details for No Spray Zones

Monday, April 2 . FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Larimer County Weed District and Forestry Program will begin summer hours starting

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Monday- Friday . It is located at 2649 E. Mulberry St. #6, Fort Collins, at the southwest corner of Summit View Drive and Mulberry Street. Please call ahead at The Land Stewardship office, which encompasses the Weed District and Forestry, will be open, Monday-. It is located at 2649 E. Mulberry St. #6, Fort Collins, at the southwest corner of Summit View Drive and Mulberry Street. Please call ahead at (970) 498-5768 before visiting to place an order for herbicide, to be sure appropriate staff will be present, or to schedule a time outside of regular hours.

Weed District services include recommendations on weed management, range and pasture restoration, herbicide sales, informational brochures and weed identification. Forestry services include hazardous tree identification and action options, insect and disease identification in urban and rural forests, and general forest health inspections in unincorporated parts of Larimer County. Free site visits are available. Call (970) 498-5768 for weed issues, or (970) 498-5765 for forestry concerns.

The Weed District works with various agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado State Land Board and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as well as farmers, ranchers, and other public and private landowners. Its goal is to maintain native ecosystems found in natural areas in Larimer County and prevent the spread of noxious weeds.

State statute mandates that all road rights-of-way be managed for noxious weeds. This is especially important because roadsides are one of the most common ways noxious weeds are introduced into areas and spread onto adjacent lands. Landowners who prefer not to have herbicide applied on County rights-of-way property adjacent to their property can apply for a “no spray zone” online at larimer.org/ naturalresources/weeds/ services , or if no internet access is available, call the Larimer County Weed District at (970) 498-5768