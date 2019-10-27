Welcome to Your VA: Offering a peek inside the Cheyenne VA Medical Center

Message from the Director: “Providing an excellent Veteran experience is our number one priority.”

As the leaves change and the holidays approach, I am reminded of how grateful I am to lead a dedicated VA staff in serving the heroes living among us in this great community. There is no greater honor or mission. We are doing great things in the name of Veterans and I feel compelled to check in and let you know what we are up to.

In early summer, we opened a 12-bed state-of-the-art community living center expansion unit. This new wing ensures the privacy and dignity of our long-term care Veterans. The facility has received multiple accolades from healthcare accrediting bodies and stands as a model for exceptional care in the region. One Vietnam Veteran recovering there told us recently he has been coming to our facility for 30 years and has always received our very best. He is part of our VA family, and he represents the very reason we get up every morning and come to work.

In August, we hosted the Honorable Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilke. This was the first time in ten years a VA Secretary has been to Cheyenne. In short, we wowed him! Our rural outreach and innovation using telemedicine technology to reach our remote Veterans are second to none.

Next, I am excited to announce, a super VA clinic will open in Loveland, Colorado. This will ensure the Veterans in northern Colorado have the care and services they deserve while improving wait times in Cheyenne. The doors will open in 2022 and, as always, we will be good stewards of taxpayer dollars by finishing on time and on budget.

Finally, we know Veterans have a choice when it comes to their healthcare and VA wants to be your provider of choice. The MISSION Act allows eligible Veterans to see doctors in the community, however, please know we are confident in our access, and exceptional health care. Bottom line, we know how to care for Veterans better than anyone else. VA is not going away, on the contrary, we are bigger and bolder than ever before in our approach to customer service and caring for Veterans.

I would like to invite all of you to come see our campus for yourself and say hi. Please join us for our Fall Festival and Open House on Thursday, October 31st, Halloween! Bring the kids in costume for trick or treating and some good ole’ fashioned fun. Veterans can also receive information on various benefits and services. Flu shots will be available, and we are hosting a job fair that day as well.

I look forward to seeing you and again, thank you for allowing me the honor of serving our Veterans and the community.