Weld County pet owners can receive grant-funded spay and neuter services through Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic

Lydia Jordan

Marketing Manager

Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund award of $8,800 helps low-income Coloradoans make healthy choices for their pets

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Oct. 9, 2018) – Weld County pet owners who need help getting their cat or dog “fixed” can find assistance through Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic, which was awarded an $8,800 grant through the Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund. This grant will help low-income qualified Weld County pet owners to spay and neuter their animals, protecting their dogs and cats from reproductive complications and reducing the risk of unplanned litters that could become homeless.

Through its Prevent a Litter Plus (PAL+) program, Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic helps low-income community members spay or neuter their cats, kittens, puppies, and dogs. The program not only reduces pet homelessness by preventing unwanted litters, but also helps to maintain the bond between people and their pets by increasing access to important veterinary services. In recognition of the benefit that increased access to spay/neuter services has on curbing pet overpopulation in Colorado, the Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund granted $8,800 toward the PAL+ program.

The Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund is a charitable fund established by the Colorado State Legislature to reduce pet overpopulation and homelessness through medical care and public education. Funding for grants is raised through the sales of Adopt-a-Shelter-Pet License Plates and donations by taxpayers through a voluntary check-off on their tax forms. Thanks to this grant from the Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund, Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic will be able to provide essential veterinary care for hundreds of at-risk pets in Weld County that normally would not have been able to receive such care.

“Every animal deserves access to safe and quality veterinary care,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic. “We are grateful for the Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund’s support of our PAL+ program, which will help many dogs and cats and their owners in Weld County and will further our mission to prevent pet homelessness.”

Struggling pet owners are encouraged to contact Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic for assistance by calling (970) 817-5952 or visiting www.FCCRSNC.org.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.