WeldWerks Brewing Co. Announces 2020 Invitational Brewery Lineup

By Chea Franz

WeldWerks

What do barrel-aged beers, top-notch sour offerings, mead and OGs of the New England-style IPA have in common? These producers will be pouring their most memorable specialty beers and barrel-aged offerings at the 2020 WeldWerks Invitational on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the DoubleTree in Greeley . Forty seven of the country’s best breweries will showcase their best at this premiere event.

The brewery proudly unveils the participating breweries, which include:

3 Sons Brewing Co., Alvarado Street Brewery, Amalgam Brewing, American Solera, Bottle Logic Brewing, Burial Beer Co., Casa Agria Specialty Ales, Casey Brewing and Blending, Cerebral Brewing, Equilibrium Brewery, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Funk Factory Geuzeria/Untitled Art, Great Notion Brewing, Green Cheek Beer Company, Hidden Springs Ale Works, Highland Park Brewery, Holy Mountain Brewing Company, HOMES Brewery, Hop Butcher For The World, Horus Aged Ales, Jester King, Mikerphone Brewery, Modern Times, Moksa Brewing, Monkish Brewing Co., More Brewing Company, Ology Brewing Co., Other Half Brewing, Phase Three Brewing Company, Pinthouse Pizza, Pips Meadery, Primitive Beer, Pure Project, The Rare Barrel, Rowley Farmhouse Ales, Russian River Brewing Company, Side Project Brewing, Southern Grist Brewing, Speciation Artisan Ales, Superstition Meadery, The Bruery, The Lost Abbey, The Veil Brewing Co., Trillium Brewing Company, Voodoo Brewery and Wiley Roots.

Tickets, which cost $100, will go on sale at on February 8 via Eventbrite . Guests can choose from two sessions: afternoon (11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) or evening (4:00 to 7:00 p.m.). Entry includes a commemorative tasting glass and samples of more than 150 beers from 47 breweries from across the country. Several local food trucks will be on site with food available for purchase separately (food is not included with tickets). 100 percent of the proceeds of this event will be donated to Weld County nonprofit organizations through the WeldWerks Community Foundation.

WeldWerks has additionally partnered with the DoubleTree and Homewood Suites to offer discounted lodging for this event. Please refer to this EventBrite link on how to book your stay.

For more information about WeldWerks Brewing Co. or the WeldWerks Invitational, contact Chea Franz at chea@radcraftbeer.com

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.