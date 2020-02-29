WeldWerks Brewing Co. Celebrates Five Years with Weekend-Long Party

It wasn’t that long ago when a handshake deal between two friends at the 2014 Big Beers Homebrew Competition in Breckenridge, Colorado led to a business plan that would morph into an award-winning brewery comprised of a passionate, collective of individuals. For Neil Fisher and Colin Jones, co-owners of WeldWerks Brewing Co., the five-year mile marker is one of those ‘pinch me’ moments.

“Thinking back to early 2015, just before we opened WeldWerks, I honestly hadn’t given much thought to where we would be in five years. I was just hoping we would be open and still in business five years later. Now, I realize that I set my expectations far too low because we aren’t just ‘still in business’ coming into our 5th year; we are growing, thriving, and evolving into something greater than I ever could have imagined,” says Neil Fisher, Co-Owner and Head Brewer at WeldWerks Brewing Co.

For WeldWerks, it has been a busy five years. From launching one of the nation’s most highly-regarded beer festivals, the WeldWerks Invitational, to releasing an average of 120 fully branded and packaged beers in 2018 and 2019 and setting their sights on opening a second location in Colorado Springs, WeldWerks continues their quest to produce quality and innovative beer and offer a world-class beer experience.

“Each individual on our team recognizes the value of creation and innovation. We like to remember that pushing boundaries is fun, and nuance and balance also have a place at the table,” says Colin Jones, Co-Owner and CEO at WeldWerks Brewing Co. “To stand out in such an amazing craft beer state such as Colorado is not only an amazing feat for our team, but I am so proud of what we have accomplished and will continue to accomplish in the future.”

To celebrate the wild ride, WeldWerks is hosting a 5-Year Anniversary Party on March 20 and 21. This extended bash comes fully equipped with four different barrel-aged stout releases (two per day) including bottles of Barrel-Aged Mexican Achromatic, Starry Noche, Medianoche Premier vol. 2 and Medianoche Brewer’s Select, plus limited-edition full-color wrap anniversary glassware, as well as the release of seven new canned beers. To support the bevy of bottle offerings, WeldWerks will also be holding a lottery that will give 200 lucky fans the ability to skip the lines and purchase the entire 4-bottle set, complete with custom packaging. A massive 4,000 square-foot heated tent will be brought in to provide extra room for the festivities regardless of weather and an outdoor draft trailer will be used to help accommodate the extra traffic.

“Our community, both in Greeley and beyond, has provided such incredible and awe-inspiring support. In doing so, we are able to give back to our community,” says Jones. “We have always had a heart for our town, and we are humbled each and every time this community shows up, with us, to work to better the lives of those who live here. We’re proud to be a force for good and to support our community that makes us proud every single day.”

