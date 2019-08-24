WELLCO: Connecting you with your community

August 24, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Uncategorized 0
PHOTO BY MARTY METZGER “Wellington—Colorado's Northern Gateway” proclaims the town's sign on Cleveland Avenue, adjacent to I-25. Continuing growth is prying that gateway open farther than ever before.

The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce is the voice of local business in Wellington and is the source for information about Wellington, Colorado’s overall business community and climate. The Wellington Chamber is a means of communications for its members to share information. The way they do this is with a community guide & membership directory, also known as WELLCO. 

The 2020 cover of the Wellington Chamber’s Community Guide & Membership Directory features Wellington’s historic train depot and grain mill at Old Colorado Brewing Company. North Forty News will publish this resource guide for Wellington’s 5th edition in 2020.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow

The Chamber is taking reservations now for ad sales. Call today (970) 568-4133 to reserve your ad space and pay NEXT YEAR.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

2019 Fire Prevention Week Open House

by Wellington Fire Protection District - 3 days ago

THUNDER MOUNTAIN AMPHITHEATRE CONCERT SERIES

(866) 468-3399

by iHeartMedia - 5 days ago

NEBRASKA HUSKERS FOOTBALL RETURNS TO NEWSTALK 600

by iHeartRadio - 5 days ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply