WELLCO: Connecting you with your community

The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce is the voice of local business in Wellington and is the source for information about Wellington, Colorado’s overall business community and climate. The Wellington Chamber is a means of communications for its members to share information. The way they do this is with a community guide & membership directory, also known as WELLCO.

The 2020 cover of the Wellington Chamber’s Community Guide & Membership Directory features Wellington’s historic train depot and grain mill at Old Colorado Brewing Company. North Forty News will publish this resource guide for Wellington’s 5th edition in 2020.

The Chamber is taking reservations now for ad sales. Call today (970) 568-4133 to reserve your ad space and pay NEXT YEAR.