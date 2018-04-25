American Electrical Innovations Ltd. Grand Opening on May 19

Wellington, Colo. – April 22, 2018 – American Electrical Innovations Ltd. (AEI), located at 6598 Buttercup Drive Unit 2, Wellington, Colo. 80549, is pleased to announce a grand opening celebration including a pancake breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. All events are free and open to the public. For additional event info, please click on this Facebook event link | facebook.com/events/164919060892473/

American Electrical Innovations Ltd. (AEI) is a locally owned and operated Residential, Commercial and Industrial Electrical Services company that prides itself on Quality, Service and Integrity with employee safety being at the highest level of importance. We welcome both positive and negative feedback so that we can improve any unsatisfactory element or condition you encounter in doing business with us. We want nothing more than to succeed in our community, lead by example in our industry, and conduct business with you, in a reputable and ethical way. AEI has been awarded the 2018 Better Business Bureau Spark Award for Entrepreneurship serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming communities.

To Celebrate the Grand Opening, AEIL offers 10% Off Residential Services!

All residential services completed in May 2018, qualify for 10% off AEI’s already competitive labor rates. Just use code: GO2018 when booking your appointment.