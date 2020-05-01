Wellington Bakery Owner is Spreading Cheer through Cupcakes

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Jackie Isvanca, owner of The Cakery in Wellington, is using her time these days to give back to her community, helping those in need. Jackie and her family are baking bread and cupcakes for donation to the Wellington Food Bank. She is encouraging her customers to donate canned food. If a customer brings in three cans of soup or food for donation, they receive a ‘free cupcake’ card. Jackie is also giving cupcakes away on Facebook to customers and supporters who would benefit from some cupcake cheer.

“It is such an awesome feeling showing up to the food bank with a trunk-load of bread, canned food, and cupcakes,” said Jackie. The Wellington Food Bank, operated by Zion Lutheran Church, is located on Third Street. They have been hard at work putting boxes of food together for weekly pick up by those in need.

Jackie pursued her passion for baking and opened The Cakery as a ‘cupcake trailer’ in May of 2017. She served cupcakes out of her trailer, in a few Wellington locations, before deciding to set up shop in August at 3706 Cleveland Avenue in historic downtown Wellington.

In addition to cupcakes, Jackie bakes cakes, cookies, brownies, and cinnamon rolls. She does custom cakes and cupcakes to order. Jackie still has her cupcake trailer and can be found selling cupcakes at downtown events in Centennial Park. She plans to expand her bakery to include a broader range of baked goods. There are always gluten-free and vegan options in the display case. Jackie’s cupcakes are divine. She incorporates both the cake and the frosting in these larger than average, elegantly wrapped, award-winning treats. With flavors like Cherry Almond, Coconut Macaroon, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Cookies&Cream, there is a little something for everyone.

Jackie loves the Wellington community, which she calls home. She has been supporting downtown events, businesses, and customers since 2017. “Everybody is just so ready to support each other,” says Jackie. Coupons, sponsorships, promotions, and even a discount offered to Wellington library cardholders, bring people in the door. The delicious cupcakes keep people coming back for more.

The Cakery has changed its hours for the time being. Customers can order and pay for cupcakes online or over the phone. Curbside pickup is available on days the store is open.

If you have not had the opportunity to enjoy a cupcake from The Cakery, you must, and don’t forget to bring canned goods for donation to the Wellington Food Bank. Get more information about The Cakery at TheCakeryCO.com or follow them on Facebook @CakerycoLLC.