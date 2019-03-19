Wellington Capital Improvement Project Schedule

The Town of Wellington’s (the Town) Public Works Department is providing community members with an update on major Capital Improvement Program (CIP) projects taking place throughout the Town.

Old Town Street Repairs: The Town has budgeted $557,000 to repair the following roads by August 2019. Mill and overlay with curb and gutter and sidewalk (where needed).

3rd Street from Washington to Henderson

4th Street from Grant to Harrison

5th Street from Hayes to Garfield

Elder Lane

Ivy Lane

Grant Avenue Water Main Replacement: The Town has budgeted $770,609 to upgrade the aging water main and asphalt paving on Grant Avenue between 1st Street and 4th Street with projected completion by August 2019.

Water Treatment Plant Upgrade: The Town has budgeted $21M to upgrade the Water Treatment Plant. The expansion will double treatment capacity at the Reservoir #3 treatment facility and is designed to eliminate taste and odor issues caused by seasonal algae blooms. The facility is projected to be on-line by March 2021.

Wastewater Master Plan: The Town has budgeted $190,000 for a Wastewater Master Plan upgrade to identify treatment issues and identify potential solutions for sewer collection. Projected completion is May 2020.

Bicycle/Walking Trail The Town has budgeted $900,000 to develop Phase 1 of the Trail Plan between Washington and Cleveland and will run along Box Elder Creek. Projected completion is April 2020.

The Town of Wellington thanks residents for their patience during the busy construction season. As always, community members are advised to take special care when entering a work zone, both for their safety and the safety of construction workers.

To find out more on upcoming Capital Improvement Projects, you can contact the Town of Wellington’s Public Works Director, Bob Gowing, at gowingbj@wellingtoncolorado.gov.