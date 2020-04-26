Wellington Churches Unite During Crisis

Rebekka Kinney

In the midst of a global pandemic, Wellington Churches have united to support the residents of Wellington and surrounding communities. On March 10, 2020, Gov. Polis declared a state of emergency for Colorado. Only five days prior, Colorado had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Wellington churches sprung into action to operate under a strategic plan to maximize their efforts by cohesively coordinating and supporting the town.

Joshua and Jennifer Griffin, pastors at the Wellington Filling Station, are grateful to participate and state that, “our greatest blessings come from unity.”

With schools physically closed, skyrocketing unemployment, and difficulties finding resources, the churches united to do the most good.

Mark England, an associate Pastor of the River of Life Fellowship, recognizes the action of the local churches rising to the occasion and the powerful leaders within Wellington who, “demonstrate the kingdom of God like never before.”

The primary initiatives for this collaborative are to source resources and services relating to food, transportation, childcare, and provide any other support as needed.

Jon Willhite of Stonebridge Church considers this opportunity to participate in this effort as a blessing.

Russ Brewer of Wellington Community Church affirms that, “Jesus is working in this crisis, providing His comfort, provision and strength and pointing people to His love and grace.”

The Food Bank of Wellington, operated by Zion Lutheran Church, increased its capacity and frequency. They altered their services to comply with local safety guidelines by delivering packed boxes of food directly to each family curbside. They have also relaxed their financial qualification requirements during this crisis, acknowledging that many families are experiencing immediate hardship.

Zion Lutheran Church operates under the culture of a “grace-centered community of servants,” according to Pastor Mark Gabbert, and hopes to spread “acts of kindness and expressions of grace.”

Pastor Bill Ullom from Trailhead Church describes this effort as a “movement” where he was, “compelled to persistently give out of love and to act compassionately, generously and with singleness of purpose to authentically live and love all the people of Wellington and its communities.”

The response to COVID-19 is not the first time that Wellington Churches have come together. Every month all the local Pastors meet and discuss their congregations. In other towns, each church might operate independently of one another, competing for members and resources.

John Richardson, the founding Pastor of Trailhead Church, acknowledges that in Wellington, “churches and church leaders truly desire the best for each other.”

Our local churches provide ongoing services to the community, including the local food bank, financial aid to residents experiencing challenges, couples counseling, town cleanup initiatives, many services benefiting our youth, and so much more through thousands of volunteer hours. They funnel significant value through resources and services directly into the community. This effort and service by the Wellington churches signify the worth of our churches. Now and always, these organizations serve our town, intending to improve the quality of life and encourage a united community.

If you need help or want to help, please utilize the resources available from the Town of Wellington website and supported by the united Wellington Church community or reach out to any church in the area.