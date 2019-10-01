WELLINGTON COLORADO MAIN STREET PROGRAM NAMES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KALLIE COOPER TAKES THE HELM OF THE GROWING NONPROFIT

By Kallie Cooper,

The Board of Directors of the Wellington Main Street Program announced Kallie Cooper has been named Executive Director of the nonprofit devoted to the revitalization of downtown Wellington .

Kallie has worked with the organization since May of this year and has helped move the program forward in the areas of promotion and volunteer management and has a lot of great ideas for growth in the areas of economic development, design, and downtown revitalization. She brings talent, enthusiasm, and dedication to meeting the needs of the downtown area. Kallie and her family are Wellington residents, and she is excited to play an even bigger role in supporting local businesses and the community she is raising her children in.

About the Wellington Main Streets Program: The Wellington Colorado Main Streets Program is an organized group of proactive citizens whose goal is to promote, enhance, and develop downtown Wellington for the benefit of its inhabitants, businesses, and visitors. Wellington Colorado Main Streets Program is organized as a Colorado nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation run by a volunteer board of directors. To learn more about the program, visit https://wellingtonmainstreet. org/