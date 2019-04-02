WELLINGTON, COLORADO NOVELIST AMONG FINALISTS FOR PRESTIGIOUS AWARD

Wellington, Colorado writer Margaret Mizushima has been named among finalists for the coveted Benjamin Franklin ™ Award for her mystery novel, Burning Ridge. Burning Ridge is a finalist for the Fiction: Mystery/Suspense category of the Benjamin Franklin Awards. Awards will be presented at an awards ceremony on April 5, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

An annual awards competition named in honor of America’s most cherished publisher/printer, the Benjamin Franklin Award recognizes excellence in independent publishing. In this prestigious awards program, publications are grouped by genre and judged on editorial and design merit by top practitioners in each field. This year, over 160 librarians, booksellers, and design and editorial experts served as judges. The judging process took seven months, beginning in September 2018 and continuing into March 2019. The Benjamin Franklin Award is sponsored by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), the largest not-for-profit trade association in the book industry. This year’s awards competition garnered nearly 1500 individual entries.

Acclaimed novelist Margaret Mizushima’s critically- acclaimed Timber Creek K-9 mystery series features deputy Mattie Cobb and her police dog partner Robo. In Burning Ridge (Crooked Lane Books, 2018) Mattie and Robo make a grisly discovery on a rugged Colorado mountain ridge—and become the targets of a ruthless killer.

An intense, engaging, exhilarating tale that unfolds against the backdrop of a ticking clock, Burning Ridge sizzles from start to finish.