Wellington Food Bank Changes Its Procedures

From the Wellington Food Bank:

Please Note the Following Changes…

The Wellington Food Bank will be open from noon-3:00 p.m. every Thursday for at least the next month.

Those in need of a food box to supplement what they are able to purchase on their own are asked to drive up to the west door at Zion Lutheran Church, 8322 Second Street, or the south parking lot of the Boys’ & Girls’ Club on Third Street.

Please remain in your car! A volunteer will bring a pre-packaged box to you.

In order to try to avoid congestion, we ask those with last names beginning with A – H to come between 12:00-1:00 p.m., I-Q between 1:00-2:00 p.m., and R-Z from 2:00-3:00 p.m. If this is not possible for you, come when you can.

Please bring the following:

A photo ID or driver’s license.

A bill, lease agreement or piece of mail displaying your name and physical address in Larimer County.

Current pay stub, current year’s statement of SS, SSI, SSDI, SSD, OAP or veteran benefits.

If you will be visiting the Food Bank for the first time, please use the link below to access a form. If you have access to a printer, please print and complete the form and bring it with you for your first visit. If you cannot do this, we will have forms available.

ENGLISH: https://foodbanklarimer.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2019-fblc-client-form1-eng.pdf

SPANISH: https://foodbanklarimer.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2019-fblc-client-form1-esp.pdf

Income Qualifications

To qualify to receive food from the Wellington Food Bank, you must live in Larimer County and your gross monthly income must fall at or below the guidelines listed below. Individuals who qualify for Fresh Food Share also qualify for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). Through TEFAP, qualifying individuals receive United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) commodities one time per month. Commodities typically consist of non-perishable items, produce, and frozen food items.

HOUSEHOLD* SIZE GROSS MONTHLY INCOME 1 $2,081 2 $2,818 3 $3,555 4 $4,291 5 $5,028 For each additional household member, add $736. As of 4/2019.

* A Household is defined as the total number of related or unrelated persons living at the same address who purchase, prepare and consume food together. Household income is the combined income of said persons.