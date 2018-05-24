Wellington Hosts a Historic Downtown Walking Tour

The Wellington Main Streets Program, Historic Larimer County and the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a walking tour of Historic Downtown Wellington. Area residents and guests are invited to participate in a walking tour presentation by Ron Sladek of Tatanka Historical Associates, Inc. in conjunction with Historic Larimer County. Participants will walk downtown Wellington as Ron talks about the project results of surveys done on 25 historical downtown buildings. The project was funded by a grant form History Colorado-State Historical Fund.

The event will be held on June 30 10:00 am – 12:00 pm starting at Centennial Park, 3815 Harrison Avenue in Wellington.

For Questions, call Annie Lindgren with WCMSP at 970-568-4985 or e-mail at annie@wellingtonmainstreet.org.