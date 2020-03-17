Wellington Issues Emergency Declaration in Response to COVID-19

By the Town of Wellington

The Town of Wellington and its officials are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak. Town leaders have spent several days consulting with internal and external partners, including guidance from the State of Colorado. The Town of Wellington is issuing an Emergency Declaration effective immediately for a seven (7) day period and will reassess the overall COVID-19 impact at that time.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Town of Wellington will be proactively closing the Wellington Senior Resource Center, Wellington Public Library, and Wellington Recreation Programs. This includes all town events, programs, and classes. Adults aged 60+ who are residents of Wellington may still request meals provided by the Volunteers of America Senior Nutrition Program. Seniors will also have access to transportation services for medical appointments through the Senior Ride Program.

The closure will start Monday, March 16, 2020 and be in place through March 22, 2020, at which time we will reassess the overall COVID-19 impact on the community. “At this time, we are working closely with our local, state and federal partners. We realize these closures are inconvenient but have been made to ensure the safety of our residents,” said Ed Cannon, Town Administrator.

Mayor Troy Hamman said, “I’d like to thank our first responders, health care professionals, Board of Trustees, and other frontline workers. While there is a lot of uncertainty right now, we know that if we stick together and support each other, we can honor our Wellington values and will be stronger because of it.”

