Wellington Main Streets Provides Information for Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Wellington Main Streets is offering assistance to businesses affected by the recent shutdowns.

An extensive list of resources has been listed on a website located at https://wellingtonmainstreet. org/covid-19

According to Wellington Main Streets, they may have additional resources other than what is specifically listed on the page. Businesses with specific questions or requests are encouraged to contact them.

“I want to reiterate that we are here to help you, and I am making myself available to you via phone at (970) 568-4985 or email at kallie@wellingtonmainstreet. org to address any of your business needs,” said Kallie Cooper in an email to Wellington Area Businesses. “We understand this is a stressful time for many of you and you may just now be thinking about ‘next steps.’ Whether it be promotional or financial, I have several ways that we can help your business through this season,” she said.

Cooper is also offering help with applications for businesses interested in applying for an an SBA Disaster Loan or the Facebook Small Business Grant. Also, they have step-by-step guides and a list of materials needed to collect before filling out an application.

“I also have contacts with local marketing and website professionals that can help you set up online payments, online shopping, e-giftcards, and social media marketing tools,” said Cooper. “ Please do not hesitate to contact the Main Streets Program to help you!”