The Wellington Parks Advisory Board and Wellington Recreation are excited to announce that Wellington now has Agents of Discovery which is an educational mobile game for kids ages 6 to 14 years that is available for free. The game sends kids on adventures to recover the agents’ lost USBees. USBees are robotic bees that store knowledge about the world, and they have escaped from the Queen Bee’s HIVE. In order to find USBees and recover their lost knowledge, players must solve educational Challenges by exploring the real world and participating at sites. Attached are several files that gives instructions on how to get started and additional information about the game. For the first Mission players will make their way around Library Park and Wellington Community Park to help recover USBees by trying to solve 12 different Challenges about Nature. Those that succeed in the Mission can stop by the Recreation Office (8700 Third Street) and show us their scores in order to receive a prize. More Missions will be added throughout the year that will involve players solving Challenges along trails and other open areas/parks across Wellington.

Each Agents of Discovery Mission consists of educational, location-based challenges (approximately 20 Challenges for about one hour of gameplay). There are currently ten types of Challenges you can use to plug your content into in the Mission Maker. The Challenge types are: Text 50/50, Image 50/50, Text Multiple Choices, Image Multiple Choices, Text Checklist, Image Checklist, Detective (fill in the blank), Sound Matcher, Color Picker, AR Catch.