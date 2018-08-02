Wellington Pharmacy Robbed on July 31 at 4:19 pm

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, John J. Feyen, Lieutenant, Investigations Division

On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 4:19 p.m. the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a robbery in Wellington. The pharmacist at Ridley’s Family Market, located at 7670 5th Street, reported a white male, possibly in his 20s, pulled into the drive through at the pharmacy, displayed a handgun and demanded narcotics. The vehicle driven by the suspect was described as an older model, white, SUV, with a roof rack. No one was injured in the robbery and the suspect drove away.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket Kids Eat Free in Fort Collins by North Forty / Scene Magazine

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and the driver. Information may be left for Investigator Mesecher at 970-498-5144.

The Sheriff’s Office does not believe there to be an ongoing threat to public safety. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.