Wellington Ranked In Colorado Top Ten as Most Affordable

A new study from SmartAsset ranks Wellington as one of the top ten most affordable places to live in Colorado.
The sixth annual study weighed factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income. The most affordable places were ranked where homeownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each location.
Check out the list below for additional detail on how the top places in Colorado ranked:
|Rank
|City
|Avg. Closing Costs
|Annual Property Tax
|Annual Homeowner’s Insurance
|Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment
|Median Income
|Affordability Index
|1
|Federal Heights, CO
|$2,307
|$464
|$236
|$2,907
|$40,205
|80.23
|2
|Lamar, CO
|$2,750
|$400
|$361
|$4,455
|$37,554
|51.36
|3
|Security-Widefield, CO
|$2,175
|$968
|$805
|$9,934
|$67,987
|43.52
|4
|Cimarron Hills, CO
|$2,136
|$917
|$735
|$9,063
|$61,186
|42.60
|5
|Fruitvale, CO
|$2,166
|$959
|$789
|$9,735
|$62,605
|40.56
|6
|Pueblo West, CO
|$2,250
|$1,428
|$836
|$10,310
|$67,737
|40.11
|7
|Gleneagle, CO
|$2,646
|$2,515
|$1,442
|$17,790
|$115,262
|39.88
|8
|La Junta, CO
|$2,810
|$406
|$378
|$4,669
|$30,830
|39.46
|9
|Roxborough Park, CO
|$2,747
|$3,135
|$1,622
|$20,015
|$127,167
|38.58
|10
|Wellington, CO
|$2,458
|$1,777
|$1,158
|$14,292
|$88,978
|38.57
Additional study details including the methodology and interactive map can be found at smartasset.com
