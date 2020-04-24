Wellington Ranked In Colorado Top Ten as Most Affordable

A new study from SmartAsset ranks Wellington as one of the top ten most affordable places to live in Colorado.

The sixth annual study weighed factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income. The most affordable places were ranked where homeownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each location.

Check out the list below for additional detail on how the top places in Colorado ranked:

Rank City Avg. Closing Costs Annual Property Tax Annual Homeowner’s Insurance Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment Median Income Affordability Index 1 Federal Heights, CO $2,307 $464 $236 $2,907 $40,205 80.23 2 Lamar, CO $2,750 $400 $361 $4,455 $37,554 51.36 3 Security-Widefield, CO $2,175 $968 $805 $9,934 $67,987 43.52 4 Cimarron Hills, CO $2,136 $917 $735 $9,063 $61,186 42.60 5 Fruitvale, CO $2,166 $959 $789 $9,735 $62,605 40.56 6 Pueblo West, CO $2,250 $1,428 $836 $10,310 $67,737 40.11 7 Gleneagle, CO $2,646 $2,515 $1,442 $17,790 $115,262 39.88 8 La Junta, CO $2,810 $406 $378 $4,669 $30,830 39.46 9 Roxborough Park, CO $2,747 $3,135 $1,622 $20,015 $127,167 38.58 10 Wellington, CO $2,458 $1,777 $1,158 $14,292 $88,978 38.57

Additional study details including the methodology and interactive map can be found at smartasset.com