Wellington Recreation Gears up For Spring

Youth Activities – Ages 3-7

Start Smart Soccer (ages 3-5, fee $55): Sessions held on Tuesday nights, 6:30pm, at the Boys and Girls Club: Register Here

Start Smart Flag Football (ages 4-6, fee $55): Sessions held on Thursday nights, 6:30pm, at the Boys and Girls Club: Register Here

U5 Soccer (ages 4-5, fee $50): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here

U7 Soccer (ages 6-7, fee $50): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here

U8 Flag Football (ages 6-8, fee $50): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here

Youth Activities – Ages 8-12

U9 Soccer (ages 8-9, fee $55): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here

U12 Flag Football (ages 9-12, fee $55): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here

U12 Soccer (ages 10-12, fee $55 ): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here

Adult & Youth Activities – Ages 14+

Adult Coed Softball: Wednesday Lower Division (ages 14+, fee $355): Games begin March 25. Team representative meeting on March 12, 6pm, in the Leeper Center: Register Here

Adult Coed Softball: Friday Open Division (ages 16+, fee $355): Games begin March 27. Team representative meeting on March 12, 6pm, in the Leeper Center: Register Here

Adult Coed Kickball (ages 14+, fee $250): Games begin March 27. Team representative meeting on March 9, 6pm, in the Leeper Center: Register Here

***Early Bird registration for Adult Coed Kickball and Softball***: Register online between February 8 and February 10 and receive a 10% discount on the team registration fee.

Please contact the Recreation Office with any questions (970.568.7410)