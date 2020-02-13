Wellington Recreation Gears up For Spring

Registration is now open for the activities below. To register online and/or find out more information about each activity click here.
Youth Activities – Ages 3-7
Help NFN Grow
Start Smart Soccer (ages 3-5, fee $55): Sessions held on Tuesday nights, 6:30pm, at the Boys and Girls Club: Register Here
Start Smart Flag Football (ages 4-6, fee $55): Sessions held on Thursday nights, 6:30pm, at the Boys and Girls Club: Register Here
U5 Soccer (ages 4-5, fee $50): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here
U7 Soccer (ages 6-7, fee $50): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here
U8 Flag Football (ages 6-8, fee $50): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here
Youth Activities – Ages 8-12
U9 Soccer (ages 8-9, fee $55): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here
U12 Flag Football (ages 9-12, fee $55): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here
U12 Soccer (ages 10-12, fee $55): Games begin Saturday, April 4: Register Here
Adult & Youth Activities – Ages 14+
Adult Coed Softball: Wednesday Lower Division (ages 14+, fee $355): Games begin March 25. Team representative meeting on March 12, 6pm, in the Leeper Center: Register Here
Adult Coed Softball: Friday Open Division (ages 16+, fee $355): Games begin March 27. Team representative meeting on March 12, 6pm, in the Leeper Center: Register Here
Adult Coed Kickball (ages 14+, fee $250): Games begin March 27. Team representative meeting on March 9, 6pm, in the Leeper Center: Register Here
***Early Bird registration for Adult Coed Kickball and Softball***: Register online between February 8 and February 10 and receive a 10% discount on the team registration fee.
Please contact the Recreation Office with any questions (970.568.7410)
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Valentine's Day at Sparge Brewing
970-372-2780
Be the first to comment