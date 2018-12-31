Wellington Reserve Firefighter Applications Now Open

Wellington Fire Protection District is now accepting applications for the Reserve Firefighter program.
Wellington Fire Protection District is now accepting applications for the Reserve Firefighter program. Become a member of a fast-growing, progressive organization with a great group of people, serve the community, and help those in need.

 

 

The Application Process

 

Make a difference in your community.

Applicants that meet the minimum requirements and testing are placed on an eligibility list for current and future Reserve Firefighter/EMT openings.

 

Positions are supervised by the Company Officer.

 

Duties include emergency response, public education, training and station and equipment maintenance among others.

 

Wellington FPD is a fast-growing, progressive organization that operates three separate shifts out of two fully staffed stations.

 

Reserve Firefighters must be available to shift a minimum of 48 hours per month.

 

Minimum requirements (Required at time of hire):

  • High School Diploma or GED
  • Valid Colorado Driver’s License
  • Current IFSAC Firefighter I
  • Current IFSAC Hazardous Materials Operations
  • Current State of Colorado EMT-B
  • CPAT certificate

 

Preferred (in addition to above):

  • Current Red Card (S-130/190)
  • IFSAC Driver Operator-Utility

 

To apply complete an application packet including:

  • WFPD Employment Application
  • Cover letter describing your interest and qualifications
  • Proof of current qualifications (Only those listed above)
  • Send the packet to candidate@wfpd.org no later than January 15, at 12:00 noon
  • Any application packets that are incomplete by that date and time will not be considered

ALL questions relative to the application process should be forwarded to candidate@wfpd.org.

 

Printable Documents:

Reserve Firefighter Job Announcement

 

For more information or to apply, visit their website.

 

