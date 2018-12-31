Wellington Reserve Firefighter Applications Now Open

Wellington Fire Protection District is now accepting applications for the Reserve Firefighter program. Become a member of a fast-growing, progressive organization with a great group of people, serve the community, and help those in need.
The Application Process
Make a difference in your community.
Support independent journalism.Click here to sign up for NFN's daily email for only $1 per month.
Applicants that meet the minimum requirements and testing are placed on an eligibility list for current and future Reserve Firefighter/EMT openings.
Positions are supervised by the Company Officer.
Duties include emergency response, public education, training and station and equipment maintenance among others.
Wellington FPD is a fast-growing, progressive organization that operates three separate shifts out of two fully staffed stations.
Reserve Firefighters must be available to shift a minimum of 48 hours per month.
Minimum requirements (Required at time of hire):
- High School Diploma or GED
- Valid Colorado Driver’s License
- Current IFSAC Firefighter I
- Current IFSAC Hazardous Materials Operations
- Current State of Colorado EMT-B
- CPAT certificate
Preferred (in addition to above):
- Current Red Card (S-130/190)
- IFSAC Driver Operator-Utility
To apply complete an application packet including:
- WFPD Employment Application
- Cover letter describing your interest and qualifications
- Proof of current qualifications (Only those listed above)
- Send the packet to candidate@wfpd.org no later than January 15, at 12:00 noon
- Any application packets that are incomplete by that date and time will not be considered
ALL questions relative to the application process should be forwarded to candidate@wfpd.org.
Printable Documents:
Reserve Firefighter Job Announcement
For more information or to apply, visit their website.
Be the first to comment