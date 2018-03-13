Wellington Resident Margaret Mizushima Among Finalists For Book Award

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Mystery novelist Margaret Mizushima has been named among the finalists for the RT Reviewers’ Choice Best Book Award for her novel Hunting Hour. Hunting Hour is one of five finalists in the Mystery category of the 2017 RT Reviewers’ Choice Best Book Awards.

A longtime resident of Colorado, Margaret Mizushima is the author of the Timber Creek K-9 mystery series, which includes Killing Trail, Stalking Ground, and Hunting Hour. Published by Crooked Lane Books, the Timber Creek K-9 mystery series has garnered numerous award nominations and high critical praise. Margaret’s next Timber Creek K-9 mystery, Burning Ridge, will be released by Crooked Lane on September 11, 2018.

The RT Reviewers’ Choice Best Book Award honors the best books of the year in such categories as contemporary romance, mystery/thriller/suspense, historical, young adult, and others. Awarded annually, the RT Reviewers’ Choice Best Book Award is affiliated with Romantic Times, a genre magazine founded in 1981 that earned a reputation as “romance’s premiere genre magazine.” Since 1982, RT has organized the RT Booklover’s Convention, which is attended by thousands of fans, authors, and industry insiders. The RT Reviewers’ Choice Best Book Award is presented during the conference. This year’s awards will be presented at the RT Booklover’s Convention in Reno, Nevada in May.

Margaret Mizushima lives in Colorado where she assists her husband with their veterinary practice and Angus cattle herd. She can be found on Facebook/AuthorMargaretMizushima, on Twitter@margmizu, and on her website at www.margaretmizushima.com.

