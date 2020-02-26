Wellington Residents and Business Owners: Wellington’s Growing and We’ll Be There to Assist You!

By Ed Beckmann

We’re excited to announce that Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has opened its newest branch in Wellington on the northwest corner of Cleveland Avenue and Wellington Blvd. With an attractive lobby and convenient drive-through lanes, this is the flagship enterprise of a new business park. Eventually, this business location will bring to Wellington additional new businesses, goods, and services generating new local tax dollars that will help support much-needed municipal projects, while providing local employment opportunities for area residents.

As a member-focused institution, our employees go beyond listening. They are sincere, knowledgeable, and creative in assisting our members to discover their financial potential offering a variety of options and choices, along with timely solutions.

Our services include free checking, low rates on auto loans, mortgages for both new purchases as well as refinancing for existing mortgages, credit cards with rewards and no annual fees, low rates on personal loans, free mobile app, online banking, and bill pay. And as with banks, your deposits are safe and protected. As a nonprofit credit union, we are in service exclusively to our members and not some far-off investors — our loyalties are undivided. We care about our members and wherever we’ve opened a branch we develop in-person and often, lifelong relationships — 10 branches so far, including in Wyoming and Nebraska.

We look forward to meeting you and serving the residents and business owners of Wellington.