Wellington Water Efficiency Plan

The Town of Wellington is highly committed to optimizing the water supply and system through practical water conservation activities. The Town recently commissioned a partially grant-funded study from Clear Water Solutions to develop a 10-year Municipal Water Efficiency Plan to guide the Town through the process of water efficiency planning and implementation.

The Plan will run from 2018 through 2027, with a recommended update in seven years in 2024. In the development of this Plan, 47 water efficiency activities were evaluated to develop the recommended water conservation activities. A few of the recommended water conservation activities are as follows:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Installation and Operations

Landscape Design Ordinances and Restrictions

Leak Detection and Repair Program

Drought Management Plan

Educational Activities

Prior to the finalization of the Plan, the Town welcomes input from residents. A complete copy is on file and available for public inspection through May 13, 2019, at the Wellington Town Hall located at 3735 Cleveland Avenue Wellington, Colorado, during regular business hours.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

This Plan can also be viewed online.

All written comments can be submitted to the Town of Wellington’s Public Works Director, Bob Gowing, at gowingbj@wellingtoncolorado.gov.