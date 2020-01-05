Wellington Youth Volleyball Registration is Open

By Wellington Recreation

Limited roster spots are available for both Grades 1-3 & 4-6 Youth Volleyball (must register for grade currently in). Registration fee is $60. All available roster spots are on a first come first serve basis. You can – https://apm.activecommunities.com/townofwellington/Activity_Search (24/7) or in the office during office hours (Monday-Friday 1-5pm). Call the Recreation Office with any questions (970.568.7410). The Recreation Office will be closed New Year’s Day.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

We hope you all have a fun and safe New Year!

Wellington Recreation

8700 Third Street

Wellington, CO 80549

970.568.7410

recreation@wellingtoncolorado. gov

www.Facebook.com/towrec