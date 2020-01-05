Wellington Youth Volleyball Registration is Open

Limited roster spots are available for both Grades 1-3 & 4-6 Youth Volleyball (must register for grade currently in). Registration fee is $60. All available roster spots are on a first come first serve basis. You can – https://apm.activecommunities.com/townofwellington/Activity_Search (24/7) or in the office during office hours (Monday-Friday 1-5pm). Call the Recreation Office with any questions (970.568.7410). The Recreation Office will be closed New Year’s Day.

We hope you all have a fun and safe New Year!

Wellington Recreation
8700 Third Street
Wellington, CO 80549
970.568.7410
recreation@wellingtoncolorado.gov
www.Facebook.com/towrec

