Tanner Brown State Farm Seeks Community Partnerships

Tanner Brown State Farm opened for business in Wellington November 1st of 2019. Tanner worked at State Farm as a team member before becoming an agent.

Tanner is driven to help the people in his community and protect what they love most. He wants to focus on the town of Wellington and surrounding areas before expanding to other parts of the state.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Tanner currently has one team member, Josh. They both graduated from the University of Northern Colorado and have been living in Northern Colorado for many years now.

Tanner looks forward to partnering with local organizations to help do good in the community. To be a community partner with Tanner, visit www.tannerlbrown.com