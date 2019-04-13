Wellinton Easter Egg Hunt

April 13, 2019

This year’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the town of Wellington will have face painting, games, snacks, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Harvest Farms.

Easter Egg Hunt Start Times
1:20 p.m. ages 3 & under
1:40 p.m. ages 4-5
2:00 p.m. ages 6-7
2:20 p.m. ages 8- 9
2:40 p.m. ages 10 – 11

For more information visit www.wellingtoncolorado.gov.

