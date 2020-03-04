Western Spirit Art Show Sale to Return Once Again

The annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale is opening its doors for the 39th time at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum (CFD) in Cheyenne, Wyoming Saturday, March 7.

The opening reception will kick things off for the exhibit Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with a member-only preview and Buy-it-Now for museum members. The Buy-It-Now will give members a chance to purchase all 400 original pieces of Western art at a premium of 25% before the public can get their hands on it at 6:00 p.m. The exhibit will come to an end Sunday, April 19.

There will also be live entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary full bar, and a Silent Auction Quick Draw. The Silent Auction Quick Draw will involve original pieces of art that will be made from scratch by four artists that will be auctioned off. 35% of all artwork sold as well as tickets sold for the opening night reception will benefit the CFD Old West Museum.

New to the Western Spirit Art Show & Sale is the Western Art for Non-Profit Partners Program. The program works by allowing buyers to purchase and donate art from different wish-lists given to the CFD Old West Museum from partner organizations of theirs.

For more information about the Western Spirit Art Show & Sale and tickets, please visit their website at www.westernspiritartshow.org or call them at 307-778-7289.