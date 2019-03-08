What do farm-to-table foods; craft ales, sours and stouts; and Northern Colorado’s water heritage have in common?

The Poudre Heritage Alliance, in partnership with local craft brewers, is hosting the 2nd Annual POUDRE POUR – an educational celebration of the bounty that flows from the Poudre River. The event features craft brew tastings, coffees, and natural sodas; farm fresh ale inspired appetizers; history and heritage activities; art exhibit and auction; musical entertainment; education and more.

Water from the Poudre River has nourished our region for centuries. Grass and game were plentiful on the surrounding plain. Bands of the Arapaho gathered near Council Tree on the banks of the Cache la Poudre River to socialize and trade in the years before white settlers, farming and cities reshaped the landscape. European settlers irrigated their farms with water from the Poudre River, and as a result, our western water laws and distribution mechanisms were established. The Poudre River continues to play a vital role in the estimated 634,000 people now living in Northern Colorado.

During the POUDRE POUR, young and old are invited to enjoy and learn about the variety of ways the Poudre River impacts our lives. The Carnegie Center for Creativity and Heritage Courtyard serve as the backdrop for the family-friendly event offering both indoor and outdoor activities. Attendees can dig the vibes of the Blues Society; peruse the art gallery/auction that highlights artworks inspired by the beauty and wonder of the region; meet Northern Arapahoe tribal elders in the video series airing in the Idea Lab; engage in a “River Rangers” scavenger hunt; bid on silent auction items such as a whitewater rafting trip or a craft beer goodie basket; participate in hands-on activities in each of the four 19th century cabins that will be hosted by organizations such as the Windsor-Severance Historical Society.

And, since WATER from the Poudre River is the major ingredient that makes stouts, lagers, and craft beverages so tasty…attendees can enjoy craft brew tastings from Purpose Brewing & Cellars, Odell, New Belgium, Horse & Dragon, High Hops, Weldwerks, Gilded Goat, Intersect, Maxline, Snowbank, Rally King, and Soul-Squared. Attendees can also enjoy coffees from Human Bean, and natural sodas from Rocky Mountain Soda Company. Water from the Poudre River nourishes the healthy farm produce that will be used by Z Catering to craft tasty appetizers made with local beers such as beer cheese and jalapeno-stuffed pretzel bites and salted caramel porter popcorn.

Proceeds will benefit the Poudre Heritage Alliance, the 501c3 managing nonprofit of the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area. The Poudre Heritage Alliance works to PROMOTE a variety of historical and cultural opportunities, ENGAGE people in their river corridor and INSPIRE learning, preservation, and stewardship.

Event Date: Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM (held rain, snow or shine)

Location: Carnegie Center for Creativity and Heritage Courtyard, 200 Mathews St, Fort Collins.

Tickets & Info: https://poudreheritage.org/event/poudre-pour-2019