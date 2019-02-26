Warm up your whistle with the Whiskey Warm Up Weekend in Estes Park March 2, 2019, from 1-4pm. Sip on selections of Colorado whiskeys from a variety of local distilleries next to the heat of one of the fire pits in the beautiful outdoor George Hix Riverside Plaza.

Guests can browse local cigar shops, retail vendors, and enjoy live entertainment! Learn more about the styles, tastes, and smells of whiskey from a local distillery’s knowledgeable educators at the Elkin’s Distilling booth.

Participating Distilleries in 2018: Elkins Distillery, Presenting Sponsor Dancing Pines Distillery Breckenridge Distillery 3 Hundred Days of Shine Feisty Spirits Distillery Copper Muse Distillery 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. Bear Creek Distillery Black Canyon Distillery Woody Creek Distillers Spirit Hound Distillers Weaver’s Spirits Art of the Spirits Colorado Whiskey Mystic Mountain Distillery State 38 Distilling 291 Colorado Whiskey Rocker Spirits

Shuttle Service

Service Time: 12:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. (an estimated 30-minute headway)

Route: starting at –

1) Ridgeline Hotel

2) Estes Park Visitor Center

3) Quality Inn

4) Estes Park Resort

5) Bond Park (SW corner)

6) Whiskey Warm Up (drop off at Awesome Shirtworks)

Vehicle: Town’s red trolley bus (unless there is snow).

Last Trip: The last shuttle will leave Stop #6 at 4:15 p.m.

After a day of sampling and evening out on the town, retreat to your cabin or lodge room for a weekend getaway. Spend the next day, exploring Rocky Mountain National Park or shopping the unique housewares and gifts in the one-of-a-kind boutiques downtown Estes Park. Make your lodging reservations for this special weekend today, browse Estes Park lodging here.

Call 970-577-9900 for more information about shuttle service on this day.