Why Do We Need a Mental Health Initiative?

On November 6th, voters will be asked to approve a sales tax to fund a mental health initiative in Larimer County.
The logo for the Mental Health Matters initiative in Larimer County

 

 

 

 

Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 from 7 – 9 pm First United Methodist Church 533 N. Grant Ave., Loveland, CO 

On November 6th, voters will be asked to approve a sales tax to fund a mental health initiative in Larimer County. This panel discussion looks at details of the initiative, community need, and cost savings of treatment vs. incarceration. Questions and answers follow with the panelists.

Gary Darling: Director, Larimer County Criminal Justice Services

Fred Garcia: Member, Larimer County Citizens Advisory Committee for Mental Health Matters

Jeff Jensen: Citizen Advocate

Mary Maldonado: Parent and Member, National Alliance on Mental Illness

Kurtis Royer: Addiction Counselor, PVH

Kathi Wright: Parent

