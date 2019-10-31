Wild Boar Cafe in Fort Collins Closes its Doors

Wild Boar Cafe at 1510 South College officially shut down on October 31 after 12 years of business.

The eclectic business has been host to thousands over the years. It was a popular Fort Collins food and coffee destination for students, CSU staff and community.

Susan Curiel and her husband opened the cafe in 2007. They later transferred ownership to their two sons Erik and Brandon.

“Thank you for being our guests over the past 12 years. We are going to miss everyone including our staff and our customers,” said Susan.

Susan and her husband still own the building.

In an interview with North Forty News she said she planned to remodel. According to Susan, they are expecting to open up in the summer with something new.

On October 3, Wild Boar Cafe posted the following message on their Facebook page: