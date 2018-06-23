Wildlife & S’mores around the campfire on June 26 at Lory State Park

Bellvue, CO – Bring friends and family to Lory State Park to join us for a summer evening around the campfire. Led by the Park Naturalist, we’ll roast marshmallows, make s’mores and learn about Lory’s native wildlife through a wildlife display and a special game!

This program is free with a valid Colorado State Park pass. Daily passes are $7 per vehicle or $3 per individual hiking or biking into the park.

What: Wildlife & S’mores Around the Campfire Evening.

Toast marshmallows over an open campfire, learn to make s’mores, share outdoors stories and play the Wildlife Match-Up game!

All ingredients for s’mores and roasting forks are provided.

Activity books for kids.

Wildlife display and information about Lory’s wildlife will be presented.

When: Tuesday, June 26, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Timber Picnic Area, Lory State Park, 708 Lodgepole Drive, Bellvue CO

Who: Adults of all ages. Children under age 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Space is limited to 25 participants and registration in advance is required.

Call the park Visitor’s Center at 493-1623 to sign up and let staff know how many in your party. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are always welcome!

Lory State Park is located in beautiful Bellvue, Colorado and offers visitors a variety of rugged terrain and stunning vistas of the northern Colorado Front Range. The park covers almost 2,600 acres and features 21 miles of trails that lead through forest, meadows, and rock outcroppings, offering visitors great terrain for mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, bouldering, and horseback riding. Additional information on Lory State Park is available at:http://www.cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/lory.